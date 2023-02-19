Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,406 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AVB stock opened at $179.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.06. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

