Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 49,179 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,179 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.29. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

