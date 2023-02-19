Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after purchasing an additional 302,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $395.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $605.62. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

