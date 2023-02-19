Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.53. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.