Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $11.07 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

