Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,943,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,201,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $507.48 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $484.03 and its 200-day moving average is $499.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

