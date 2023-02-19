Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $33,175,698. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $716.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $729.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

