Smith Moore & CO. Buys 300 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQWL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 104.3% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $79.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

