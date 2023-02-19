Smith Moore & CO. Buys 937 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7 %

WY stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.