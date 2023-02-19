Smith Moore & CO. Has $242,000 Stock Position in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in TLG Acquisition One were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the third quarter worth $176,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter worth $295,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the second quarter valued at about $2,170,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLG Acquisition One Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TLGA opened at $10.27 on Friday. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

TLG Acquisition One Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

