Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

