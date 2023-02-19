Smith Moore & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $152.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.39.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

