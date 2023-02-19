Smith Moore & CO. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $191.53 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.04.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

