Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 1,584 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,327.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 61,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 56,752 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 139.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 140.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $50.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

