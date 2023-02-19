Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,083 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.2 %

MPC stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.26.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

