SOMESING (SSX) Price Hits $0.0214

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $58.44 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00423883 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.97 or 0.28078772 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,732,732,879 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io.

SOMESING Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

