Songbird (SGB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.37 Million

Songbird (SGB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Songbird has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Songbird has a market capitalization of $103.37 million and $596,659.56 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002104 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.74 or 0.00423962 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,937.87 or 0.28084041 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.
Songbird Token Profile
Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz.
Buying and Selling Songbird
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Songbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Songbird and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.