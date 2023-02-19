Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.70 price objective on the stock.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SONN opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,609.07% and a negative net margin of 11,316.93%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.