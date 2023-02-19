Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.70 price objective on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SONN opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.30. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3,609.07% and a negative net margin of 11,316.93%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

