Status Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Status has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $120.61 million and $9.95 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028938 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018818 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00216716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,803.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,946,818,178 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,946,818,177.548236 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03032727 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $9,324,397.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

