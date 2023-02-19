Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $100.68 million and $5.99 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,549.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.22 or 0.00400102 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013649 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00092243 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.22 or 0.00656711 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.44 or 0.00555778 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000725 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00172533 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 427,331,982 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
