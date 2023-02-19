Stifel Nicolaus Increases IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target to $145.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $131.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 195.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 363.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

