StockNews.com Downgrades Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DY. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dycom Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.67.

DY stock opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.27. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average is $100.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 199,950 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

