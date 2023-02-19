StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QUMU. Northland Securities cut Qumu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Qumu to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $16.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qumu by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Qumu by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Qumu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

