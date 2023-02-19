StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $941.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $47.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Steel Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

