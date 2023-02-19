StockNews.com Lowers Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 1.6 %

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

