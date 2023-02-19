StockNews.com Lowers Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 1.6 %
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.