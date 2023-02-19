StockNews.com Lowers Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEL opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,039,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after buying an additional 60,134 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

