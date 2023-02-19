StockNews.com Lowers Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 136.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,481,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,333,000 after purchasing an additional 162,640 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,074,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 404,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

