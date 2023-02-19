Stratis Market Capitalization Reaches $91.08 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002510 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $91.08 million and $8.52 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,709.73 or 0.06893067 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00081560 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00030231 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00058725 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00031937 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00010685 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001136 BTC.
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 146,275,659 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
