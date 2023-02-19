Strong (STRONG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $96,563.55

Strong (STRONG) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Strong token can currently be bought for $6.45 or 0.00026045 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $892,137.10 and approximately $96,563.55 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00425342 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,969.14 or 0.28175457 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.