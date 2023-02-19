Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 30,835 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 20.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,173,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,649,000 after purchasing an additional 196,466 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $263.16 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

