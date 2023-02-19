Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,732 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,303 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of Sunrun worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sunrun by 27.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 49,713 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $116,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,440,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,898,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 2.26.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

