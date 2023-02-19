Susquehanna Increases Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $240.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR opened at $240.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $327.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 393.69% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 27.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $772,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,465.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $772,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,450 shares of company stock worth $11,586,866 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

