S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.85 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 40.39% and a negative return on equity of 54.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $203,907.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,336,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in S&W Seed by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 411,768 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

