Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.97 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $49.82 million and $3.97 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,236,566,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,934,550,021 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars.

