Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.26-3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.975-5.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Syneos Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of SYNH opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1,444.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Syneos Health by 574.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

