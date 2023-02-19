Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sysco by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

