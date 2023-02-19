Syscoin Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $148.91 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 753,571,731 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

