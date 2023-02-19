T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $222,379,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 969.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after buying an additional 917,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after buying an additional 842,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.91 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

