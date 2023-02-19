Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,094,446 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $52,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $90.10 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $120.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.51.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

