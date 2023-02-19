Tangible (TNGBL) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Tangible has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

