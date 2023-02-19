TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,362 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.78% of TB SA Acquisition worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBSA. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 54.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TB SA Acquisition Price Performance

TBSA stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

TB SA Acquisition Company Profile

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

