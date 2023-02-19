TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Holdings Increased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,583,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,653,076 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up 2.3% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $466,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 458.62%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

