TD Securities Boosts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

MRG.UN opened at C$18.60 on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$14.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$727.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.58.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

