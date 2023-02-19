TD Securities Increases Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$38.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.3 %

PWCDF opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

