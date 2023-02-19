TD Securities Increases Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$53.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 280,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.