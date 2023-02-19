Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 23.1 %

NYSE TDS opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -925.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDS. TheStreet downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Rating)

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.