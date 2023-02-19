Tellor Price Up 12% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Tellor has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $43.02 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $18.20 or 0.00073259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Tellor
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,362,993 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
