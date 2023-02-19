Tenset (10SET) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Tenset token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002918 BTC on major exchanges. Tenset has a total market cap of $127.94 million and approximately $51,798.47 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tenset Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,957,475 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

