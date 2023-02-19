Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,723 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.54.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $208.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $659.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

