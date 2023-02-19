Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lowered by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,816 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $169,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 572,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,332,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 38,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 72,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN stock opened at $175.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

